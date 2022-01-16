Front porch of Mattoon home catches fire

MATTOON — The cause of a fire that caused significant damage to the enclosed porch of a Mattoon home Saturday night remains under investigation.

According to a news release from the Mattoon Fire Department, crews responded to the report of a possible structure fire at approximately 9:22 p.m. in the area of 19th Street and Marion Avenue. Crews arrived to find smoke and fire visible from the front of a home at 1812 Marion Ave.

“Crews quickly deployed a 1 ¾” attack line and began extinguishing the fire located within the enclosed front porch of the residence, while at the same time crews went to the back door to make entry into the residence to begin a search for occupants,” Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said. “Crews were advised that the sole occupant had made it out of the residence prior to the arrival of the fire department.”

There were no injuries reported.

Hilligoss said fire , which was knocked down within 15 minutes, caused significant fire and water damage to the enclosed front porch while the rest of the house had extensive smoke and heat damage.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

The Mattoon Fire Department was assisted at this fire by Coles-Moultrie 911, Charleston Fire Department, Mattoon Police Department, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service, and Ameren Illinois.

