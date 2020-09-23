Gov. J.B. Pritzker warns northwest Illinois region could be headed for stricter COVID-19 regulations

Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned Wednesday the region of northwest Illinois that includes Rockford and Northern Illinois University and borders Wisconsin and Iowa could soon see stricter rules aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.
The nine-county region, as defined by Pritzker’s reopening plan, had a 7.5% test positivity rate as of Wednesday, which has climbed “at a concerning rate,” the governor said at a news conference in Chicago.
Pritzker’s administration scales back reopening when a region reaches or surpasses the state-set threshold of 8% positivity rate for three consecutive days, and Illinois Department of Public Health officials have been in talks with local public health departments to discuss ways to slow the spread, which in other regions has meant renewed limits on bars, restaurants and other businesses.
State public health officials reported 1,848 newly diagnosed coronavirus cases and 22 additional deaths of people with COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the statewide tallies to 279,114 known cases and 8,508 deaths throughout the course of the pandemic.
The northwest region’s positivity rate rose to 7.5% from 6% a week earlier. NIU continues to operate with remote classes only, and more than 200 students and several staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
Universities across the nation have struggled to contain the spread of COVID-19 since students returned to campus for the fall semester, and some have instituted widespread quarantines and online learning. State public health officials also have attributed cases to out-of-state travel, and the northwest region borders two states with significantly higher positivity rates than Illinois'.
According to Johns Hopkins University data, Iowa’s positivity rate is 15.8%, while Wisconsin’s is 17.3%.
NIU announced earlier this month that it would limit in-person instruction until Sept. 28. At the time the university made that move, 120 students had tested positive and the numbers have jumped by roughly 100 positive tests since.
University President Lisa Freeman, in a letter earlier this month, attributed the “vast majority of student cases” to students living off-campus or attending off-campus gatherings “where masks were not worn and physical distancing was not respected.”
“We are also aware that some students are not fully cooperating with health officials and following guidelines on reporting symptoms and potential exposure,” Freeman wrote. “These careless and unacceptable activities have led to a substantial increase in the overall positivity rate for DeKalb County and put our entire community at risk.”
If stricter rules are imposed in the northwest region, it would become the third to see the state scale back its reopening efforts. The first was the Metro East region, where bar service and indoor dining are still closed, and the in-person gathering cap is lower than the rest of the state.
That region has seen its positivity rate decline to 7.3% after topping 10% weeks earlier.
Will and Kankakee counties also saw tougher rules after passing the state’s positivity rate threshold, but were returned to the coronavirus restrictions in place across the rest of the state after the rate decreased to below 6.5% for three days in a row.
The state reported 46,391 tests conducted during a 24-hour period on Wednesday, pushing the cumulative number of tests conducted in Illinois past 5.2 million. The seven-day statewide positivity rate stands at 3.5%.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike cautioned people against becoming numb to the numbers and continued to urge people to wear masks, keep physical distance from others in public and to get a flu shot.
