Gov. J.B. Pritzker warns northwest Illinois region could be headed for stricter COVID-19 regulations

Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned Wednesday the region of northwest Illinois that includes Rockford and Northern Illinois University and borders Wisconsin and Iowa could soon see stricter rules aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

The nine-county region, as defined by Pritzker’s reopening plan, had a 7.5% test positivity rate as of Wednesday, which has climbed “at a concerning rate,” the governor said at a news conference in Chicago.

Pritzker’s administration scales back reopening when a region reaches or surpasses the state-set threshold of 8% positivity rate for three consecutive days, and Illinois Department of Public Health officials have been in talks with local public health departments to discuss ways to slow the spread, which in other regions has meant renewed limits on bars, restaurants and other businesses.

State public health officials reported 1,848 newly diagnosed coronavirus cases and 22 additional deaths of people with COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the statewide tallies to 279,114 known cases and 8,508 deaths throughout the course of the pandemic.

The northwest region’s positivity rate rose to 7.5% from 6% a week earlier. NIU continues to operate with remote classes only, and more than 200 students and several staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.