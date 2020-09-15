 Skip to main content
Grain bin rescue equipment donated to Mattoon Fire Department
Grain bin rescue equipment donated to Mattoon Fire Department

MATTOON — The Mattoon Fire Department has been given equipment to help rescue those trapped in grain bins. 

The rescue tube and rescue auger were donated by Pioneer Seed. There also will be training through the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety​. 

