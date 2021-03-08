Grass fire destroys Charleston shed

CHARLESTON — A shed was destroyed by fire Monday, but Lincoln Fire Protection District firefighters were able to prevent serious damage to a nearby home.

Crews were called to 14813 Cozy Lane in Charleston at 2:13 p.m. Monday to a report of a grass fire that extended to the shed, a news release stated.

While the flames from the shed had started to melt the vinyl siding on the home, firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and prevented it from spreading into the building, the release said.

It took firefighters another two hours to extinguish the two acres of dry grass and brush burning in the back woods, the release said.

No injuries were reported.

