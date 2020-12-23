Greenup truck driver killed in crash on Illinois Route 130 south of Charleston

CHARLESTON — The Illinois State Police said that a Greenup truck driver was killed early Wednesday afternoon when his semitruck ran off of Illinois Route 130 south of Charleston.
Police said the 42-year-old, whose name has not been released, was driving north on Route 130 north of Coles County Road 480N when his semitruck ran off the roadway to the left at 1:03 p.m. The vehicle struck a tree, overturned, and then stopped after striking a building. The press release did not specify what type of structure was hit by the vehicle.
The Coles County Sheriff's Office reported that the crash scene necessitated the closure of Route 130 south of Charleston from Wrightsville curve to the Westfield Road. The crash took place near Lake Charleston.