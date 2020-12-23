 Skip to main content
Greenup truck driver killed in crash on Illinois Route 130 south of Charleston
CHARLESTON — The Illinois State Police said that a Greenup truck driver was killed early Wednesday afternoon when his semitruck ran off of Illinois Route 130 south of Charleston.

Police said the 42-year-old, whose name has not been released, was driving north on Route 130 north of Coles County Road 480N when his semitruck ran off the roadway to the left at 1:03 p.m. The vehicle struck a tree, overturned, and then stopped after striking a building. The press release did not specify what type of structure was hit by the vehicle.

The Coles County Sheriff's Office reported that the crash scene necessitated the closure of Route 130 south of Charleston from Wrightsville curve to the Westfield Road. The crash took place near Lake Charleston.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

