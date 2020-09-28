 Skip to main content
Here's where Mattoon is flushing fire hydrants
MATTOON — Crews have begun flushing fire hydrants and are scheduled to continue until all lines are flushed.

The Mattoon Public Works Department says that the flushing will be done 6 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays to ensure all hydrants and water lines are operating properly and usable during a fire emergency. Flushing may cause discoloration of household water in or near the areas being tested due to iron deposits being disturbed.

Iron deposits can build up inside pressure tanks, water heaters and pipes. It occasionally breaks loose, causing rusty water to flow when faucets are first opened. This happens especially when water lines are disturbed by work on them and rust breaks loose from old pipes.

Residents are advised to check their water for signs of discoloration prior to doing laundry. If they notice discoloration, they are advised to let the water run until it clears before doing laundry. This usually takes less than five minutes. If laundry appears stained, they are advised to keep the articles wet and rewash them using a rust removing compound.

The public works department reported that the water is safe to drink at all times while the flushing is being done.

