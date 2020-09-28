Here's where Mattoon is flushing fire hydrants

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Crews have begun flushing fire hydrants and are scheduled to continue until all lines are flushed.

The Mattoon Public Works Department says that the flushing will be done 6 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays to ensure all hydrants and water lines are operating properly and usable during a fire emergency. Flushing may cause discoloration of household water in or near the areas being tested due to iron deposits being disturbed.

Iron deposits can build up inside pressure tanks, water heaters and pipes. It occasionally breaks loose, causing rusty water to flow when faucets are first opened. This happens especially when water lines are disturbed by work on them and rust breaks loose from old pipes.