Homeless Mattoon man faces child sex abuse charge

 TONY REID

MATTOON — Noah D.E. Hunt, a 20-year-old Mattoon man described by police as being homeless, is facing a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a child.

Hunt appeared in Coles County Circuit Court on Dec. 17 and a preliminary hearing date was scheduled for Jan. 3. Court records did not show him as entering a plea and his request for the appointment of a public defender was granted.

Information from the Mattoon Police Department said the offense occurred in early December in the 1800 block of Western Avenue where Hunt was accused of touching a girl under the age of 13 “in a sexual manner.”

Hunt was being held in the Coles County Jail with bail set at $500,000, meaning he would need to post a bond of $50,000 to be released.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

