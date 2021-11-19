HSHS, Memorial Health staffers must choose between COVID-19 vaccine, jobs

DECATUR — With a federal vaccine mandate looming, Hospital Sisters Health System and Memorial Health are requiring eligible staff in all of their healthcare facilities to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by early next year.

The new policies apply to hospital colleagues, licensed practitioners, students, trainees, volunteers and individuals who provide care, treatment or other services in each hospital system’s facilities.

All eligible healthcare workers must have received the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Dec. 6 and must be completely vaccinated by Jan. 4.

Currently, HSHS and Memorial Health are reporting a vaccination rate of 80 percent among their staffs, according to Catie Sheehan, vice president of advocacy and communications at HSHS, and Michael Leathers, media relations consultant at Memorial Health.

The requirement comes in response to the emergency regulation issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the Biden-Harris Administration that requires health care facilities that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs to establish a policy ensuring all eligible staff receives the vaccine.

The policy does not give healthcare workers the option of submitting to weekly testing if they do not get vaccinated, although it does not apply to healthcare workers that solely work remote.

Exemptions from the vaccine will be allowed to individuals with religious beliefs that are against the vaccine or others who have a valid medical condition and a signed approval by their doctor.

According to the policy set by HSHS and Memorial Health, workers who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown will be contacted directly in the coming days and weeks as hospital leaders receive information on their status.

Individuals who fail to comply with the new policy will be removed from the schedule and placed on unpaid administrative leave. If the individuals does not provide proof of vaccination or receive an approved exemption in the following two weeks, HSHS and Memorial Health will accept their actions as them voluntarily resigning their position and their employment could end.

HSHS and Memorial Health provide services across Central Illinois. HSHS operates hospitals in Decatur, Shelbyville, Springfield and Effingham. Memorial Health operates hospitals in Decatur, Taylorville, Springfield, Lincoln and Jacksonville.

