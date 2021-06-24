 Skip to main content
Hutton Township to close road for repair

CHARLESTON — Culvert replacement will cause a portion of Hutton Township Road 272, also known as County Road 2200E, to be closed for two days starting Monday, June 28.

The work will take place between County Road 250N and County Road 300N, weather permitting.

