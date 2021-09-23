I-57 crash near Arcola leads to injuries, fire

ARCOLA — The Illinois State Police reported that a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on Interstate 57 near Arcola injured one driver and caused a vehicle fire.

State Police District 10 reported that the collision occurred at about 6:30 a.m. as a semitruck driven by Edriss M. Abdella of Lawrenceville, Georgia and a car driven by Donna K. Dowler of Tuscola were traveling south on I-57, five miles south of Arcola.

According to police, the semitruck crossed into the right ditch, attempted to return to the interstate and overcorrected near mile marker 197. The semitruck and its trailer then rolled onto their passenger side across the southbound lanes. Police said the car stuck the overturned vehicle and immediately caught fire.

Dowler, 45, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries, police said. Abdella, 42, was cited for improper lane use.

Due to traffic backup, firefighter units stopped in the northbound lanes to address the fire. Southbound traffic was diverted at exit 203 in Arcola and northbound traffic was diverted at exit 192 in Mattoon. Northbound traffic reopened at approximately 7:30 a.m. and southbound traffic reopened at about 9:30 a.m.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

