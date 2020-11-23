Illinois adds 10,012 COVID cases Sunday; 17 reported in Coles County

CHARLESTON — An additional 17 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Sunday.
A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 3,164.
Of those, 21 people are hospitalized, 780 are recovering, 2,306 have recovered and 57 are deceased, the release said.
The news release also included a reminder about the mitigation efforts and restrictions in place throughout Illinois because of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
Health department officials are urging limiting Thanksgiving gatherings and continued use of precautions to help prevent the spread of the virus, the release said.
It also said tips concerning coronavirus safety to use during the holidays are available online at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/thanksgiving.html.
Also, it said information from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Coles County’s case rates is available at dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics?regionID=6.
Support Local Journalism
The Illinois Department of Public Health also Sunday reported 10,012 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 76 additional deaths.
It marked the fourth day in a row the state has topped the 10,000 mark in new cases.
There were 6,072 Illinoisans reported to be in the hospital with the coronavirus with 1,179 patients in the intensive care unit and 589 patients on ventilators.
The deaths were:
- Champaign County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Clay County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 2 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+
- Douglas County: 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s
- Fulton County: 1 male 80s
- Jackson County: 1 male 50s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 70s
- Kane County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s
- Lake County: 2 females 80s
- Livingston County: 1 female 90s
- Logan County: 1 female 60s
- Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- McHenry County: 1 male 90s
- McLean County: 1 male 90s
- Ogle County: 1 female 90s
- Peoria County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 60s
- Pike County: 1 female 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 60s
- Warren County: 1 male 70s
- Wayne County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s
Bars and restaurants
Health and fitness centers
Hotels
Indoor recreation, theaters, cultural institutions
Manufacturing
Meetings, social events and gatherings (including weddings, potlucks, etc.)
Organized group recreational activities (sports, indoor sports and activity facilities, etc.)
Personal care service
Retail (including service counters)
Office
An additional 17 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Sunday.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.