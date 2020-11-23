Illinois adds 10,012 COVID cases Sunday; 17 reported in Coles County

CHARLESTON — An additional 17 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Sunday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 3,164.

Of those, 21 people are hospitalized, 780 are recovering, 2,306 have recovered and 57 are deceased, the release said.

The news release also included a reminder about the mitigation efforts and restrictions in place throughout Illinois because of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

Health department officials are urging limiting Thanksgiving gatherings and continued use of precautions to help prevent the spread of the virus, the release said.

It also said tips concerning coronavirus safety to use during the holidays are available online at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/thanksgiving.html.

Also, it said information from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Coles County’s case rates is available at dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics?regionID=6.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}