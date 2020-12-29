Illinois COVID-19 death toll hits 16,000; Coles County adds 16 positive cases

SPRINGFIELD — While the number of new COVID-19 cases and people hospitalized in Illinois continue to decline, the state’s coronavirus death toll has surpassed 16,000.

An additional 105 deaths were reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health. That brings the total COVID-19 deaths in Illinois to 16,074 among 942,362 cases and more than 13 million test results reported.

Included in the state's death total are two Moultrie County residents, a man and woman in their 80s, which bring that county's death total to 16 since the pandemic began.

In Coles County, health officials announced 16 new cases on Monday, bringing the county's total to 4,331. Of those, five people are currently hospitalized, 250 are recovering, 4,005 have recovered and 71 are deceased, the health department said.

The IDPH on Monday reported 4,453 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.

Statewide, the rolling seven-day average case positivity rate from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27 was 7.2%. That is three-tenths of a percentage point lower than the seven-day average case positivity rate reported on Dec. 23, the last day IDPH released COVID data before the holiday weekend. That makes one week of rates below 8%.