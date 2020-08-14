Illinois puts 14 counties on COVID-19 warning list, blames local officials for failing to enforce social distancing and isolation orders

Moultrie County and 13 others were deemed at “warning level” for a resurgence of COVID-19 on Friday by the state health department. Coles County, which was on the list last week, was taken off.
The warning level designation means those counties have surpassed a threshold for at least two coronavirus indicators, such as the number of deaths, weekly hospital admissions for people with COVID-19-like illness and availability of intensive care beds.
Seven Coles County small businesses received help from a round of state grants announced this week.
The counties on the state’s latest warning list are Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Jefferson, Kane, LaSalle, Moultrie, Perry, Union and Will. It’s largely different from the list issued last week, when 13 counties were put at warning level.
Cass County in Central Illinois and Perry County in Southern Illinois have appeared on the warning list three weeks in a row, while Grundy and Union counties made their second consecutive appearance on the weekly list on Friday.
COVID-19 Illinois: Total cases
The other 10 counties did not appear on the list last week.
The Moultrie County Health Department in a statement said the change was related to an increase in cases from Aug. 2-8, "all of which are community-based transmission and unrelated to any known outbreak."
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported that Moultrie County had 136 cases per 100,000 people, when the target is 50. The positivity rate was at 8.3%; the target is 8%.
Moultrie also added eight new positive cases of COVID on Friday.
"These individuals range in age from 20-70 years. Two of these are in the hospital, and six are currently isolated at home. Public health officials are notifying all close contacts," the statement said.
Coles County announced 32 new positive cases on Friday, urging residents to do their part and "be a solution!"
Shelby County on Friday also said five people have test positive. A 22-year-old female, a 22-year-old male and a 43- year-old female have mild symptoms, health department officials said. A 66-year-old man and a 70-year-old man both have moderate symptoms.
Coles County totals were not immediately available Friday.
Statewide, officials reported 2,264 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday and 25 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. Those figures push the known case count statewide to 202,691, and the number of people with COVID-19 who have died since the pandemic began to 7,721.
IDPH said some of the cases and outbreaks seen in the 14 counties stem from long-term care facilities, businesses, bars and sports camps and gatherings such as weddings or parties.
Without offering specifics, the department laid some of the blame for the spread on local elected officials.
“Inconsistent messaging from local elected leaders are contributing to ongoing transmission in some communities where there is little public concern for consequences or enforcement of social distancing, banning large gatherings, or quarantine/isolation orders,” the department said in a statement.
It pointed to “communities where there is little public concern for consequences or enforcement."
The seven-day average statewide positivity rate for cases stood at 4.1% as of Thursday, and as of Thursday night, 1,612 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of those hospitalized, 345 were in intensive care units and 126 were on ventilators.
The seven-day average statewide positivity rate for cases was 3% on July 14.
The state health department warned that the Metro East is “seeing increases in test positivity rates and could surpass the resurgence metrics in coming days.”
Among the triggers for the state to impose stricter limits to slow the spread of coronavirus is a region logging three days in a row with an average positivity rate that surpasses 8%.
12 photos of Charleston locations from our archives
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!