Illinois puts 14 counties on COVID-19 warning list, blames local officials for failing to enforce social distancing and isolation orders

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported that Moultrie County had 136 cases per 100,000 people, when the target is 50. The positivity rate was at 8.3%; the target is 8%.

Moultrie also added eight new positive cases of COVID on Friday.

"These individuals range in age from 20-70 years. Two of these are in the hospital, and six are currently isolated at home. Public health officials are notifying all close contacts," the statement said.

Coles County announced 32 new positive cases on Friday, urging residents to do their part and "be a solution!"

Shelby County on Friday also said five people have test positive. A 22-year-old female, a 22-year-old male and a 43- year-old female have mild symptoms, health department officials said. A 66-year-old man and a 70-year-old man both have moderate symptoms.

Coles County totals were not immediately available Friday.

Statewide, officials reported 2,264 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday and 25 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. Those figures push the known case count statewide to 202,691, and the number of people with COVID-19 who have died since the pandemic began to 7,721.