Illinois reports 1,707 new COVID cases on Thursday

SPRINGFIELD — An additional 1,707 new cases of coronavirus disease were reported Thursday by state health officials.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported the following 24 deaths statewide:
Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s
DuPage County: 1 male 70s
Hancock County: 1 female 80s
Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
Lake County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100 and over
Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
St. Clair County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s
Whiteside County: 1 female 70s
Will County: 1 male 60s
Winnebago County: 1 male 70s
Other data released Thursday:
- Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 227,334 cases, including 7,977 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois
- The recovery rate is at 95%
- Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 44,510 specimens for a total of 3,875,922
- The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 20-26 is 4.1%
- As of last night, 1,631 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19
- Of those, 390 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s graduated-rate income tax: Here’s what you need to know
What’s a graduated-rate income tax?
Do any other states do this?
How will this impact what I pay?
Why change our taxes in the first place?
What will Pritzker do if the amendment doesn’t pass?
What’s the argument from opponents of the amendment?
What role does COVID-19 play in this issue?
When and how would this graduated rate income tax take effect?
How do I vote on the tax amendment?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!