Illinois Route 130 reopens, Route 316 remains closed due to gas leak

CHARLESTON — The city of Charleston reported at approximately 11:50 a.m. Tuesday that 18th Street/Illinois Route 130 has reopened at Madison Avenue/Illinois Route 316 following a natural gas leak but the 1700 block of Madison remains closed.

The city reported at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday that the intersection had been temporarily closed. The city has asked that motorists find alternate routes to use while repair work is underway and it has directed further questions to Ameren Illinois. Crews from Ameren were also out late Tuesday morning working on a line on Seventh Street, just south of the courthouse square.