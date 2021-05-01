Illinois State Police conducting seat belt, child safety seat patrols in Coles County

PESOTUM — Illinois State Police District 10's interim commander, Capt. Louis Kink, has announced that they will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols in Coles County throughout May, leading up to Memorial Day.

The stepped-up patrols allow State Police officers to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers, front and back, to be buckled up while on the road. The objective of this patrol program is to increase occupant restraint compliance through education, child seat inspections and enforcement.

District 10 reported that seat belts are still one of the most effective safety devices in vehicles and are estimated to save nearly 14,000 lives each year. it also reported that half of vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes were not properly buckled up at the time.

