Illinois tops 300,000 coronavirus cases, adds 31 deaths
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois has topped 300,000 confirmed coronavirus infections since the pandemic hit the state about seven months ago, state health officials said Saturday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has recorded 300,088 COVID-19 cases and 8,774 deaths across the state.

The agency added 2,442 new infections and 31 deaths to its totals on Saturday.

Health officials on Friday issued a list of 28 counties scattered across the state that were considered at a “warning level” for the coronavirus. Those counties were placed on the warning list after surpassing two or more risk measurements, such as the number of cases per 100,000 people and test positivity rates.

