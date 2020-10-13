 Skip to main content
Injuries reported in accident in rural Coles County
Injuries reported in accident in rural Coles County

MATTOON — Three people were reported injured in an accident near Lake Paradise on Tuesday afternoon.

Details weren't available, as the Coles County Sheriff's Office indicated the accident was still under investigation. The Mattoon Fire Department reported the injuries and a medical helicopter responded to the scene.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Paradise Road, also known as County Road 400N, and Lake Road, or County Road 250E, around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The apparent cause was a motorist failing to stop at the intersection but the names of those involved and further details weren't being released until the investigation concluded, the sheriff's office indicated.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

