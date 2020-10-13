Injuries reported in rural Coles County crash

MATTOON — Three people were injured in a crash near Lake Paradise on Tuesday afternoon.

Details weren't available, as the Coles County Sheriff's Office indicated the accident was still under investigation. The Mattoon Fire Department reported the injuries and a medical helicopter responded to the scene.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Paradise Road, also known as County Road 400N, and Lake Road, or County Road 250E, around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The apparent cause was a motorist failing to stop at the intersection but the names of those involved and further details weren't being released until the investigation concluded, the sheriff's office indicated.

