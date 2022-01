MATTOON — Illinois State Police are reporting Interstate 57 in Coles County is closed in both directions because of an accident involving a semitruck.

A semitruck crashed early Monday, slowing traffic in the southbound lane.

The crash, which resulted in debris on the roadways, occurred near milepost 187, near Mattoon.

The clean up is expected to take approximately one to two hours so the vehicle recovery can be done.

