 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Investigators deem Mattoon structure fire an arson

  • 0
Fire file photo.jpg

Mattoon Fire Department crews wrap up their work Tuesday afternoon at a fire scene at a house on the northeast corner of Moultrie Avenue and North Second Street.

MATTOON – An intentionally set fire involving a vacant Mattoon residence is under investigation by the fire and police departments.

The fire department was called to the 400 block of South 15th Street around 7:41 p.m. Sunday to reports of a two-and-a-half story residence on fire, officials said. 

Officials said crews arrived on scene minutes later and extinguished the fire, which was located in an exterior basement entrance to the residence, in about 10 minutes. The damage was limited to the basement.

Women of the Moose make donation

The residence was later determined to be vacant and there were no reports of injuries.

Fire investigators said the fire was intentionally set. Officials said the police department was contacted and are now working with investigators in collecting evidence from the scene. The investigation into this fire is still ongoing and no further information is available.

Blood drive scheduled in Mattoon

Other assisting agencies included the Coles-Moultrie County Emergency Communications Center, the Charleston Fire Department, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service and Ameren Illinois. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The most memorable robots of 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News