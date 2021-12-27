Investigators deem Mattoon structure fire an arson

MATTOON – An intentionally set fire involving a vacant Mattoon residence is under investigation by the fire and police departments.

The fire department was called to the 400 block of South 15th Street around 7:41 p.m. Sunday to reports of a two-and-a-half story residence on fire, officials said.

Officials said crews arrived on scene minutes later and extinguished the fire, which was located in an exterior basement entrance to the residence, in about 10 minutes. The damage was limited to the basement.

The residence was later determined to be vacant and there were no reports of injuries.

Fire investigators said the fire was intentionally set. Officials said the police department was contacted and are now working with investigators in collecting evidence from the scene. The investigation into this fire is still ongoing and no further information is available.

Other assisting agencies included the Coles-Moultrie County Emergency Communications Center, the Charleston Fire Department, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service and Ameren Illinois.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0