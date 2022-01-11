Jury needs just 15 minutes to convict Neoga man of attack

SHELBYVILLE — A Shelby County jury needed just 15 minutes of deliberation Tuesday to find a Neoga and guilty of attacking two correctional officers.

Jon R. Miller, 33, now faces three to 14 years in prison when he is sentenced March 21.

According to a statement from Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke, the two correctional officers, one male and one female, were attempting to relocate Miller to a different cell when he refused to enter.

Blocking the door with his leg, Miller repeatedly struck and kicked the officers. During the attack, the male officer's glasses were knocked from his face and broken, his nose was bloodied and he received a cut lip requiring liquid stitches and suffered a brain bleed, the statement said.

The statement said the jail surveillance footage showed Miller striking the female officer repeatedly in the head and face with the final strike being a punch to her face that knocked her backwards and to the floor, out of the camera's view.

Miller was later subdued and restrained by Shelby County deputies and other jail personnel .

Both injured officers were unable to return to work immediately and received hospital care as a result of the injuries they sustained.

The statement said Miller's bond of $200,000 was revoked after the jury returned its guilty verdict and he will remain in custody at the Shelby County Jail until his sentencing hearing.

