Kansas man airlifted after Cumberland County crash
HAZEL DELL — The Illinois State Police has reported that a Kansas man was airlifted to an area hospital after a single vehicle crash Friday evening on Illinois Route 49 in Cumberland County.

Police said Joshua K. Reynolds, 21, of Kansas was driving south on Route 49 at County Road 2400E, just east of Hazel Dell, when his car left the roadway to the west and struck a tree at 10:43 p.m. Police said he was taken for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He was subsequently cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane use.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

