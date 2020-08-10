You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lightning causes fire at rural Charleston home
0 comments
breaking top story

Lightning causes fire at rural Charleston home

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A lightning strike caused a fire that damaged a rural Charleston home Monday morning.

The house at 13700 Old State Road, Charleston, had fire damage between its basement ceiling and first floor and smoke damage throughout, according to Kevin Rankin, chief with the Lincoln Fire Protection District.

The fire at the house located about two miles west of Charleston was reported just after 7 a.m. Monday and the occupants were outside when fire crews arrived, Rankin said.

Coles County truck trek benefits Make-A-Wish

There were no injuries reported but the house couldn't be occupied and the residents were displaced, he added.

Rankin said fire crews were at the scene until just after 10 a.m. LFPD crews were assisted by the Charleston Fire Department and the Ashmore Fire Protection District, he said.

Coles County butterfly 'blitz' sees more types logged

LOOK BACK: Photos of Charleston's past

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Financial aid keeps students afloat during coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News