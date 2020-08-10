Lightning causes fire at rural Charleston home

CHARLESTON — A lightning strike caused a fire that damaged a rural Charleston home Monday morning.
The house at 13700 Old State Road, Charleston, had fire damage between its basement ceiling and first floor and smoke damage throughout, according to Kevin Rankin, chief with the Lincoln Fire Protection District.
The fire at the house located about two miles west of Charleston was reported just after 7 a.m. Monday and the occupants were outside when fire crews arrived, Rankin said.
There were no injuries reported but the house couldn't be occupied and the residents were displaced, he added.
Rankin said fire crews were at the scene until just after 10 a.m. LFPD crews were assisted by the Charleston Fire Department and the Ashmore Fire Protection District, he said.
