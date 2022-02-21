Man arrested in Decatur faces trial in murder of DCFS investigator

SPRINGFIELD — The defendant arrested in Decatur after prosecutors allege he stabbed an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services investigator to death is scheduled to be tried April 18.

Benjamin H. Reed, 32, is pleading not guilty to three alternate first degree murder charges in the Jan. 5 killing of 36-year-old Deidre Silas. She was murdered in the line of duty while visiting a home in Thayer, south of Springfield, to check out reports that children were in danger. Police said six children, aged from one to seven, had been present in the home when Reed attacked Silas.

Reed had later driven to Decatur and was arrested at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital where he had shown up, apparently seeking treatment for a cut to his hand. Decatur police had been alerted and intercepted Reed at the hospital, holding him in custody until he could be handed over to the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.

As well as the murder charge, Reed also denies further charges of aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful restraint.

His defense attorney, Craig Reiser, had earlier sought permission from the Sangamon County Circuit Court for a psychological evaluation of Reed, but later withdrew the motion.

Reed remains held in the custody of the Sangamon County Jail.

The death of Silas had provoked an outcry and Gov. J.B. Pritzker had paid tribute to her as a “hero taken from us in the line of duty.” Flags at Illinois state office buildings were lowered for three days to honor her memory.

Since the investigator’s murder, a group of state lawmakers have called for new laws that will allow DCFS workers to carry pepper spray to defend themselves while investigating allegations of child abuse.

