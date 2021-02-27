 Skip to main content
Man cited for DUI after driving car into a Charleston creek
CHARLESTON — A man was issued citations for driving under the influence and other offenses after he drove a car into a creek Wednesday night.

Shawn E. Huff, 33, of Charleston also left the scene of the accident and admitted he'd been drinking when he was located later, according to Charleston police.

The accident occurred about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when Huff lost control of his car on a gravel road near the intersection of Division Street and Monroe Avenue, a police report said.

The car went off the road and into the creek, coming to rest on its driver's side, according to the report.

Huff was also cited for leaving the scene of accident, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving on a suspended license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

