Man found dead in Clark County after two-state police chase
MARSHALL — A man was found dead in his vehicle after a police chase that started in Indiana and ended in Clark County on Monday night.

A news release from Illinois State Police said the man was found dead in the vehicle after it went off road from the westbound lane of Interstate 70 at milepost 153 in Clark County.

The vehicle went off the road after it sustained a flat tire about 9:50 p.m. Monday, the news release said.

Illinois State Police were notified about 9:40 p.m. of the pursuit from Indiana that was about to enter Illinois, according to the release. It said police were chasing a man suspected of an attempted murder in Indiana and the man was thought to be armed.

The release said an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday. It said the investigation is still continuing and no other information would be available.

