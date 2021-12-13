Man rescued from grain bin near Mount Auburn

MOUNT AUBURN — A 24-year-old man is in stable condition after being trapped Monday in a privately-owned grain bin.

The Christian County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 9:15 a.m. about the incident at a farm near Mount Auburn, said Sheriff Bruce Kettlekamp.

Approximately 15 personnel were sent to remove the man from the soybeans stored in the large grain bin, said Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough.

The team was able to reach the man, who was submerged to his chest, around 10:15 a.m. They wrapped him in a rescue harness that allowed them to suspend him while other team members cut holes in the bin's exterior to allow the beans to flow out, thereby freeing him.

It took almost three hours for the bean level to be lowered enough to get him out. Flight medics treated him in the bin, then flew him to HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

The Springfield team was assisted on scene by fire departments from Taylorville, Mount Auburn, Stonington and Decatur, Operating Engineers, Saint's Flight, and Dunn's Ambulance.

The man's identity has not been released.

According to the Agricultural Safety and Health Program at Purdue University, Illinois had 10 grain bin entrapment cases in 2020, more than any other state.

Because moving grain acts similarly to quicksand, tragedy can strike in seconds. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration says a worker standing in moving grain will be trapped within five seconds and covered by grain in less than 30 seconds.

OSHA notes that more than half of deaths in grain entrapment cases are would-be rescuers and about seven in 10 occur on family farms.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0