 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man whose body was found near tracks identified as Neoga native
0 comments
breaking top story

Man whose body was found near tracks identified as Neoga native

{{featured_button_text}}

HUMBOLDT — A man whose body was found on Saturday along the railroad tracks near Humboldt has been identified as a Neoga native.

Coles County Corner Ed Schniers said the man has been identified as Maxwell P. Rosa, 29, who has family ties in Neoga but had been in different places recently. Records show that he also had resided in Mattoon in recent years.

Mattoon council approves sewer line, DeWitt patching actions

Schniers said Rosa had no identification cards or cell phone on his person, but did have a tablet of paper with a phone number in it. The coroner said a call to this number led to a past acquaintance of Rose and, combined with other tips from the community, eventually helped identify him.

The coroner has said there are no preliminary indications that Rosa died due to foul play or any train-related accidents, but the exact cause of his death will not be known until toxicology tests are completed in four-six weeks.

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois Public Health releases updated COVID data

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News