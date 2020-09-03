Man whose body was found near tracks identified as Neoga native

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HUMBOLDT — A man whose body was found on Saturday along the railroad tracks near Humboldt has been identified as a Neoga native.

Coles County Corner Ed Schniers said the man has been identified as Maxwell P. Rosa, 29, who has family ties in Neoga but had been in different places recently. Records show that he also had resided in Mattoon in recent years.

Schniers said Rosa had no identification cards or cell phone on his person, but did have a tablet of paper with a phone number in it. The coroner said a call to this number led to a past acquaintance of Rose and, combined with other tips from the community, eventually helped identify him.

The coroner has said there are no preliminary indications that Rosa died due to foul play or any train-related accidents, but the exact cause of his death will not be known until toxicology tests are completed in four-six weeks.

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.