Martinsville driver killed, passenger injured
MARTINSVILLE — A Martinsville man died as the result of a single-vehicle crash that also injured his passenger late Monday evening in this Clark County community.

Illinois State Police District 12 reported that Levi J. Powers, 29, was driving south on Mill Street, just south of U.S. Route 40, when his car left the roadway to the right for unknown reasons at 10:16 p.m. Police said the car then struck two trees before coming to rest on the west side of Mill Street, facing north.

Police said Powers was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased on scene by the Clark County coroner. The passenger, Justin W. Clark, 33, of Martinsville, was reportedly airlifted from the scene to a regional hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

