Mattoon approves grant application for North American Lighting, community developments

MATTOON — The city council approved a grant application to add new manufacturing lines in the North American Lighting’s warehouse on County Road 1000N as well as prioritize community development needs.

Before the city council’s meeting on Tuesday, members held a special meeting for a public hearing of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s Community Development Block Grant program, which the city is applying for $230,126 in funds.

“The grant will assist at least 51% low to moderate-income individuals and will result in no displacement,” said Kelly Lockhart, executive director of Coles County Regional Planning and Development Commission. “With the grant applied to North American Lighting and Mattoon, the project is anticipated to create 20 new jobs which would be a major positive impact to the community.”

Lockhart said the community development needs will include road and sidewalk repairs and improvements; storm sewer improvements; commercial and industrial development and expansion; sanitary sewer system improvements; and housing rehabilitation projects.

Once the regular meeting began, public comments were made by resident Alex Irving who addressed concerns about the city’s guarantee that the planned Lincoln Land of Sports Complex will be self-funded and not put a risk on the city of Mattoon.

Mayor Rick Hall reassured that the project will be funded through donations and sales tax revenue bonds but said “there’s no such thing as a guarantee on anything we do whether you‘re alive tomorrow or not.”

Irving also brought up the closed portion of Shelby Avenue and 12th Street and questioned Public Works Advisory Board member Bill Standerfer's petition to keep that stretch of road closed, while also being the developer of the senior living duplexes in the area.

Another comment was made by resident David Myers who addressed the safety hazards of Cunningham Park after noticing children play in large holes made in and around the park.

“I’m just trying to avoid anyone getting hurt,” Myers said. “I’m just here to bring attention. I’m not trying to make a big deal out of it but it's safer for kids to go out and play when there are no cars going by.”

Members of the council were then reminded that the Mattoon Kiwanis Club purchased a playground for the park and were preparing to start building it but had to stop when they did not know if they could get a group of volunteers together to help.

The council said the club is still looking for help to assemble the equipment and Myers — who said he works in safety education — recommended that the closed portion of Shelby Avenue would make for safe sport for parking at the playground.

Following those comments, Public Works Director Dean Barber announced that a public comment period will be held for two weeks following tomorrow for the street resurfacing project along DeWitt Avenue from 14th Street to Logan Street.

“It’s a project we’ve been saving up for for a number of years,” Barber said. “We are using federal funds for a portion of the work, same funding sources we used for Marshall [Avenue].”

Barber said the public comment period is required in advance for the funding agreement between the city and the Illinois Department of Transportation to be approved.

Anyone interested in commenting or who wants to ask a question can email Barber at barberd@mattoonillinois.org.

As for other items on the agenda, the council approved the employment of Waylon James as a new maintenance worker for the city’s public works department and the continuance of the local state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Towards the end of the meeting, Mayor Hall said there will be an AmeriCorps volunteer coming to the city for the next 11 months to help with various committees that the Mattoon in Motion project handles as well as workforce development and marketing the area.

“The city doesn’t pay for this person, it’s money raised privately to bring this person to Mattoon,” Hall said. “We would like to attract someone that might want to stay in the community, work in the community and improve the community.”

