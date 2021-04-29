 Skip to main content
Mattoon church to hold Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Mattoon church to hold Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

MATTOON — Area police officers have been invited to attend a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event on Sunday at Maranatha Baptist Church.

Pastor Daniel Haifley said this event to honor officers will include presentations from Brady Oyer, director of the Charleston based East Central Illinois Mobile Law Enforcement Training Team; Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS) representative Aaron Landers, who is a University of Illinois police officer; and state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Louisville, who represents the 55th district and has announced his candidacy for governor.

Haifley said community members are welcome to attend and show their support for law enforcement during this event at 10:30 a.m. at Maranatha, 3400 DeWitt Ave., in Mattoon.

