 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mattoon church to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic
0 comments
alert

Mattoon church to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Centers for Disease Control (C.D.C.) published the data on May 23.

MATTOON — Community members are invited to register for a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic that First United Methodist Church plans to host Wednesday, June 2.

Pastor Todd Krost reported that the Illinois Department of Public Health will hold this vaccination clinic and that its staff will administer the one-time Johnson & Johnson shot there.

The vaccination clinic is scheduled to be held from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday in the fellowship hall at First United Methodist, 1601 Charleston Ave. The church is located at the southwest corner of Charleston/Illinois Route 16 and 16th Street, across from the Mattoon Public Library.

For information on registering for the vaccination clinic, visit https://mattoonumc.com/.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Controlling agricultural runoff essential to local reservoirs

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Dunkin' site request OK'd by Mattoon plan commission
Government and Politics

Dunkin' site request OK'd by Mattoon plan commission

  • Updated

A franchiser plans to construct one of these shops on a now vacant lot in front of the mall where a Taco Bell had been located. The developer has requested that the overall mall property's plot be modified so that the Dunkin' can be built there. Mattoon-based Rural King owns the mall property.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News