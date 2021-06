Mattoon City Hall to partially reopen

MATTOON — City Hall is scheduled to partially reopen on Monday now that Illinois has moved to Phase 5 with the reopening of all businesses to full capacity.

The city reported that, for the time being, the water payment window for the Finance Department inside City Hall will remain closed. The public is still encouraged to conduct business online at mattoon.illinois.gov, on the phone, or by email.

"The City of Mattoon is continuing to deliver our services while keeping the health, safety, and welfare of our residents, employees, and visitors our top priority," the city reported.

New water service requests and disconnection of service requests can be made online. Water payments can be made online, over the phone by calling 844-701-1148 and providing an account number, and by using the water payment drop box east of the City Hall parking lot. Applications for birth and death certificates, and payments are also available online.

Other information is available by contacting the city clerk’s office, (217) 235-5654; finance department, (217) 235-5483 or Finance@mattoonillinois.org; inspections, (217) 234-7367; parks and lakes, (217) 234-3611; police, (217) 235-5451; public works, non-emergency, (217) 235-5171; or tourism, (217) 258-6286.

