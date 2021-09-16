 Skip to main content
Mattoon crews battle house fire

MATTOON — A fire Wednesday night caused heavy damage to a vacant two-story residence at 920 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon.

Crews with the Mattoon Fire Department were dispatched at 9:39 p.m. to a possible structure fire near Moultrie and 10th Street, said Chief Jeff Hilligoss in a press release. The arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the first and second floors of the residence.

Hilligoss said the crews deployed two 1.75-inch handlines and began attacking the fire on both the first and second floors, while conducting a search of the structure. They quickly determined that the structure was not occupied. Neighbors later advised that the structure had been vacant for some time.

A 2.5-inch handline was then deployed to begin attacking the fire that had spread into the attic, Hilligoss said. There was heavy fire and smoke damage throughout the entire residence. No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters during this incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Mattoon Fire Department and the Illinois State Fire Marshal, Hilligoss said. All fire units cleared the scene at approximately 1:45 a.m. Thursday. The Mattoon Fire Department was assisted on scene by Charleston Fire Department, Mattoon Police Department, Illinois State Fire Marshal, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance and Ameren Illinois.

A 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony was held Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

