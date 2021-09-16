Mattoon crews battle house fire

MATTOON — A fire Wednesday night caused heavy damage to a vacant two-story residence at 920 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon.
Crews with the Mattoon Fire Department were dispatched at 9:39 p.m. to a possible structure fire near Moultrie and 10th Street, said Chief Jeff Hilligoss in a press release. The arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the first and second floors of the residence.
Hilligoss said the crews deployed two 1.75-inch handlines and began attacking the fire on both the first and second floors, while conducting a search of the structure. They quickly determined that the structure was not occupied. Neighbors later advised that the structure had been vacant for some time.
A 2.5-inch handline was then deployed to begin attacking the fire that had spread into the attic, Hilligoss said. There was heavy fire and smoke damage throughout the entire residence. No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters during this incident.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Mattoon Fire Department and the Illinois State Fire Marshal, Hilligoss said. All fire units cleared the scene at approximately 1:45 a.m. Thursday. The Mattoon Fire Department was assisted on scene by Charleston Fire Department, Mattoon Police Department, Illinois State Fire Marshal, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance and Ameren Illinois.
National Guard veteran Dylan Wiltermood of Mattoon; his wife, Kylie; and their children, 8-year-old Daysie and 7-year-old Layne, look over a field of flags representing 9/11 fallen Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon. The family subsequently attended the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony at the park.
A Mattoon High School JROTC color guard takes part in the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon as attendees stand with their hands on their hearts during "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Mattoon High School JROTC cadets Waylon Hunter and Kyla Russell and their American sign language interpreter Rosa Panepinto, second at left, from Eastern Illinois Area Special Education visit with a community member during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon. Hunter is holding an 9/11 informational sign that he and Russell made to help share information about the Sept. 11 attacks.
A 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony was held Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
A Mattoon Fire Department crew checks out the flag flying from their ladder truck prior to the start of the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
Sarah Bush Lincoln Emergency Room physician Dr. Derek Stout speaks during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
Retired U.S. Army Maj. Douglas Peterson, who is a JTOTC instructor at Mattoon High School, speaks during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
Mattoon Community Concert Band members perform during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
A sign in memory of the 2,977 innocent lives lost to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks stands during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
Mattoon resident Brian Hinton flies a 9/11 memorial flag during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.