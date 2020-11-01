Mattoon Fire Department issues reminder about new law, smoke detector assistance

MATTOON — The Mattoon Fire Department has issued a reminder about a new state law regarding smoke detectors and about a detector assistance program for those in financial need.

The department said the Illinois Smoke Detector Act has been revised so that it now requires all residents to have a 10 year, sealed battery detector in their homes by January 2023 to replace the traditional 9 volt battery powered unit.

"These new detectors cost approximately $15-$20, however, it is estimated that residents will save $40-50 dollars in battery costs over the lifetime of the unit when compared to a 9 volt powered detector," said Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss. He said the new law is for structures built before 1988, whereas those built or remodeled after 1988 are required to have detectors hard wired with battery backup capability.

Hilligoss said the department has an ongoing partnership with Springfield Electric Supply Co. that has enabled firefighters to assist Mattoon residents who have found it difficult to purchase the new detectors.