Mattoon Fire Department sees increase in fire calls, COVID-19 limits outreach activities

MATTOON — The Mattoon Fire Department handled an increase in calls for service in 2020, including the Mattoon Christian Church arson and other major structure fires, while facing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said the department responded to 1,059 calls for service in 2020, adding that crews had an average response time of 4 minutes, 2 seconds. He said this was an increase from 1,032 calls for service in 2019.
"It's too early to see if our trends are due to the pandemic," Hilligoss said, adding that he will keep watch for possible COVID-19 trends as 2021 continues.
Hilligoss said the pandemic did put a damper on the department's public education activities. He said firefighters were not able to get into the schools to do public education details like they have done in the past. The chief said firefighters were able to visit several school classes for outdoor show and tell activities with children during Fire Prevention Week in October.
The pandemic also has prevented firefighters from doing annual emergency preplanning tours of businesses.
"We look forward to the day when restrictions from the pandemic are loosened so we can get back on schedule with these walkthroughs," Hilligoss said.
The department's total calls for service in 2020 included 98 fires ranging from many small cooking and vehicle fires to a few major structure incidents, causing a total of $4.15 million in damage.
Hilligoss said the Nov. 28 arson fire at Mattoon Christian Church was the biggest fire in terms of dollar loss, causing approximately $2 million in damages. The fire at the church, which is located across the road from the City Hall fire station, was contained and extinguished. Church leaders have said they hope to repair and reopen this building.
Other major structure fires included an April 14 fire caused by roofing work at Lake Land College's Neal Hall, approximately $950,000 in damage; and a June 8 fire caused by cigarette materials at Baymont hotel, $600,000 in damage. Both Neal Hall and the hotel were subsequently repaired.
The major fires also included a June 1 blaze that destroyed a house on North 28th Street and caused damage valued at approximately $250,000, Hilligoss said.
Mattoon's fire calls in 2020 also included 40 involving natural vegetation, outside rubbish or trash bins. Hilligoss said the department usually only sees small grass fires in the city limits but responded to one of its biggest in recent history when flames were sparked on a windy Oct. 14 on the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail, just west of Interstate 57.
"We were under a wind advisory and that fire just took off," Hilligoss said, adding that the Lincoln Fire Protection District brought in its all terrain vehicle to help personnel access the fire.
The Mattoon Fire Department's emergency medical service calls have decreased markedly since its ambulance service ended in July 2018. Still, the firefighters responded to 161 motor vehicle crash in 2020 and responded to 199 emergency medical service calls, as they provided backup for the Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service.
"The members of the fire department look forward to 2021, and the 365 new opportunities to better ourselves each day, for the great community members that we serve," Hilligoss said.