Mattoon Fire Department testing fire hydrants

MATTOON — The Mattoon Fire Department has begun its annual flow testing, maintenance, and painting of hydrants throughout town.

In a press release, the fire department reported that the testing will continue until the work is completed in four-six weeks, weather permitting. Firefighters will flow hydrants between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The testing is done to check flow rates to help enhance fire protection. During this time, any landscaping that obstructs hydrant view or operation will be trimmed or removed.

Flushing may cause discoloration of household water in or near the tested areas. The discoloration is a result of iron deposits being disturbed. Deposits can build up in pressure tanks, water heaters and pipes. The deposits occasionally breaks loose, causing rusty water to flow when faucets are first opened.

Residents are advised to check their water for discoloration signs prior to doing laundry. If they notice discoloration, they are advised to let the water run until it clears before doing laundry. This process usually takes less than 5 minutes.

The fire department reported that the water is safe to drink at all times while the flushing is being done.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

