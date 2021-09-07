Mattoon firefighters extinguish house fire

MATTOON — Crews with the Mattoon Fire Department extinguished a house fire Monday afternoon, and no injuries were reported.

Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss reported in a press release that crews were dispatched at 1:24 p.m. to this fire in the 2100 block of Marion Avenue. The arriving crews found heavy smoke coming from the residence, with fire on the back porch and inside the back room.

Two 1.75-inch handlines were deployed, one to the rear of the structure. The other handline was used by a crew that went through the front door to conduct a search and extinguish the fire. Neighbors advised that they did not believe anyone was home at the time, as they were banging on the doors to notify the occupants.

Crews were able to get most of the fire knocked down within 10 minutes and their search found no occupants in the residence. It was later determined that the occupants were not home at the time. Crews then began to overhaul and check for any fire extension.

There was smoke and water damage to the entire residence, with heavy fire damage to the back rooms. Fire department investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

The fire department received assistance with this incident from Coles-Moultrie 911, Mattoon Police Department, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service, Lincoln Fire Protection District, Ameren Illinois and Mattoon Public Works Department.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

