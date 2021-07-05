Mattoon firefighters respond to multiple dumpster fires

MATTOON — Five dumpster fires across Mattoon kept the fire department busy Sunday night.

According to the Mattoon Fire Department, all of the fires were caused by the same thing: the disposing of fireworks before they were completely cooled.

The fires occurred at these addresses at the following times:

1021 Lake Land Blvd., 8:06 p.m.

410 Airport Road, 10:34 p.m.

200 Holiday Road, 10:58 p.m.

1804 S. 9th St., 11:11 p.m.

609 Marion Ave., 11:45 p.m.

The fire department noted that it's preferable to wait a few hours or until the next day to dispose of fireworks. This way, no warm and possibly-burning materials enter the dumpster, which is often highly-flammable.

The Mattoon Fire Department did not report any structural fires Sunday night.

