Mattoon garage fire under investigation
Mattoon garage fire under investigation

MATTOON — The cause of a fire that damaged the interior of a garage in Mattoon Friday morning hasn't been determined.

The Mattoon Fire Department indicated that crews were still investigating the fire in the detached garage at 521 N. 13th St., which was reported just after 10:30 a.m.

The fire was contained to the garage and a nearby house was not damaged, according to information from the department.

The garage building is likely salvageable but fire destroyed at least part of its contents, which included a lawn mower, desks and other items, the department indicated.

