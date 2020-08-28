Mattoon garage fire under investigation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — The cause of a fire that damaged the interior of a garage in Mattoon Friday morning hasn't been determined.

The Mattoon Fire Department indicated that crews were still investigating the fire in the detached garage at 521 N. 13th St., which was reported just after 10:30 a.m.

The fire was contained to the garage and a nearby house was not damaged, according to information from the department.

The garage building is likely salvageable but fire destroyed at least part of its contents, which included a lawn mower, desks and other items, the department indicated.

LOOK BACK: Mattoon locations through the years

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.