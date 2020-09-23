Mattoon likely to appeal ambulance service reinstatement ruling

City Council member Rick Hall, who serves as fire commissioner, said the city would fill vacant positions if it could. He said the city has been having trouble getting candidates qualified to serve as both firefighters and as paramedics, which is called for by the current union contract.

"They know we are trying to hire people," Hall said. "There just seems to be a nationwide shortage of paramedics."

The current contract expired on April 30, 2018, but is continuing to remain in effect until a new one can be reached. Owen said no new arbitration sessions have been scheduled, but lawyers for the city and the union have been trying to work out an agreement.

"We have a lot of things that are tentatively agreed upon," Gill said of the negotiations. He said have made progress on wages, health insurance and other issues, but still disagree on minimum staffing and manpower.

The fire department's former ambulance have remained in storage at the water treatment plant. Owen estimated they could be put back into service in a couple of months using the department's supply of emergency medical equipment, plus some new items that would need to be purchased. Firefighters store this equipment on their fire trucks and use it as needed.