Mattoon location added for COVID-19 testing, flu shots

MATTOON — Testing for COVID-19 along with flu shots will be available in a second Coles County location this week.

The testing and shots will be available at Peterson Park in Mattoon from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, according to an announcement from the Coles County Health Department.

The same services are planned for a location on Eastern Illinois University’s campus for the same times on Wednesday, it was announced last week.

The health department is conducting the two drive-through services with help from EIU, the city of Mattoon and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

For Thursday’s event in Mattoon, participants should enter the park from Fifth Street and the location will be near the park’s DeMars Center, the announcement said.

On Wednesday, participants should enter the university’s parking lot W from south Fourth Street near Wesley United Methodist Church.