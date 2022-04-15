 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Mattoon man injured in Jasper County crash, airlifted to hospital

  • 0

HIDALGO — Illinois State Police reported that a Mattoon man sustained life-threatening injuries Thursday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Jasper County.

State Police District 12 reported that the crash occurred at approximately 11 p.m. as Geoffery A. McGahey, 43, of Mattoon was driving his pickup truck south on North 600th Street at East 1900th Avenue, southwest of Hidalgo.

Police said the truck ran off the roadway to the east for an unknown reason and overturned. McGahey was subsequently flown to a regional hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

McGahey was cited for driving under the influence, failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident, not wearing a seatbelt, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida Governor DeSantis signs bill banning abortion after 15 weeks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News