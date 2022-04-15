Mattoon man injured in Jasper County crash, airlifted to hospital

HIDALGO — Illinois State Police reported that a Mattoon man sustained life-threatening injuries Thursday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Jasper County.

State Police District 12 reported that the crash occurred at approximately 11 p.m. as Geoffery A. McGahey, 43, of Mattoon was driving his pickup truck south on North 600th Street at East 1900th Avenue, southwest of Hidalgo.

Police said the truck ran off the roadway to the east for an unknown reason and overturned. McGahey was subsequently flown to a regional hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

McGahey was cited for driving under the influence, failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident, not wearing a seatbelt, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

