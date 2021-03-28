 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mattoon motorcyclist dies after crash in Arcola, police report
0 comments
breaking top story

Mattoon motorcyclist dies after crash in Arcola, police report

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ARCOLA — Illinois State Police report a motorcyclist from Mattoon was killed Saturday when his machine collided with a pickup truck in Arcola.

In a news release, the police said Joe A. Mast, 41, was airlifted from the scene of the crash at Route 133 and Jefferson Street but later died in a hospital.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police said the collision happened around 2:25 p.m. as Mast’s motorcycle was southbound on Route 133. A truck, driven by Kenneth J. Martin of Leroy, was stopped waiting to make a left turn onto Jefferson Street, according to the news release. It said Martin and his two passengers were not injured.

Tuscola man injured in motorcycle crash

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

At least four killed by flooding across Nashville

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News