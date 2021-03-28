Mattoon motorcyclist dies after crash in Arcola, police report

ARCOLA — Illinois State Police report a motorcyclist from Mattoon was killed Saturday when his machine collided with a pickup truck in Arcola.

In a news release, the police said Joe A. Mast, 41, was airlifted from the scene of the crash at Route 133 and Jefferson Street but later died in a hospital.

Police said the collision happened around 2:25 p.m. as Mast’s motorcycle was southbound on Route 133. A truck, driven by Kenneth J. Martin of Leroy, was stopped waiting to make a left turn onto Jefferson Street, according to the news release. It said Martin and his two passengers were not injured.

