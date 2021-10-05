Mattoon motorcyclist killed in Route 16 crash west of Charleston

CHARLESTON — The Illinois State Police reported that a 67-year-old Mattoon motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup truck late Monday afternoon on Illinois Route 16 west of Charleston.

Police said the collision occurred at approximately 4:18 p.m. as the motorcycle driver, whose name has not been released yet, was traveling northbound on Coles County Road 1200E, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Route 16. The pickup truck, driven by Forest W. Ruot of Martinsville, was traveling eastbound on Route 16.

The State Police reported that the motorcyclist failed to yield at the stop sign, entered the intersection and was struck by the pickup truck. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on scene by the Coles County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office will release the name of the motorcyclist once next of kin notification has been completed. Ruot, 71, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Route 16 at 1200E was closed to traffic until approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday. Eastbound and westbound traffic was diverted onto nearby county roads.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

