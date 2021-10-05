Mattoon motorcyclist killed in Route 16 crash west of Charleston

CHARLESTON — The Illinois State Police reported that a 67-year-old Mattoon motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup truck late Monday afternoon on Illinois Route 16 west of Charleston.
Police said the collision occurred at approximately 4:18 p.m. as the motorcycle driver, whose name has not been released yet, was traveling northbound on Coles County Road 1200E, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Route 16. The pickup truck, driven by Forest W. Ruot of Martinsville, was traveling eastbound on Route 16.
The State Police reported that the motorcyclist failed to yield at the stop sign, entered the intersection and was struck by the pickup truck. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on scene by the Coles County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office will release the name of the motorcyclist once next of kin notification has been completed. Ruot, 71, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Route 16 at 1200E was closed to traffic until approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday. Eastbound and westbound traffic was diverted onto nearby county roads.
Charleston Fire Department open house vehicle extrication demonstration
Charleston firefighters Jordan Philpott and Phillip Mazar conduct a vehicle extrication demonstration during the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house on Saturday.
A variety of activities took place Saturday during the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house. The open house was in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week and took place at the department's station No. 2 at 1510 A St.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house K-9 apprehension demonstration
Charleston police officer Brandon Spindler portrays a suspect being detained by police K-9 Vito during a demonstration Saturday that was part of the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house vehicle search
Charleston police K-9 officer Chris Darimont and K-9 Vito conduct a vehicle search demonstration during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house obstacle course
Five-year-old McKenna Lovejoy of Charleston crawls through a tunnel that was part of a kids' obstacle course at the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house hose demonstration
Rylan McSparran, 5, of Charleston gets help from Charleston firefighter Jordan Philpott trying out a fire house during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house kids' fire gear
Charleston firefighter Tom Chaney helps his daughter Myka, 8, get into kid's sized fire gear during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Satruday.
