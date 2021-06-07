Mattoon natural gas line breaks

Chief Jeff Hilligoss of the Mattoon Fire Department said crews were dispatched at 4:02 p.m. to the Birch Boutique & Gifts building, 1821 Broadway Ave., after nearby construction work broke a natural gas line and caused a leak into this building.

Hilligoss said Ameren Illinois crews were already on scene and they quickly shut off the leak so they could make repairs. He said firefighters used high powered fans to ventilate the building before clearing the scene by approximately 4:40 p.m. He said the leak did not affect any other buildings.