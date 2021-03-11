Mattoon police conducting St. Patrick's Day patrols

MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department has stepped up patrols for alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers in advance of St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday.

“We understand people are looking for a reason to celebrate, but we urge you to do so safely,” said Lt. Brandon Saunders in a press release. “While festivities may look different this year, the basics remain the same: If you’ll be drinking or using cannabis or another impairing substance, make the right choice to find a sober driver to get you and your friends home safely.”

The police department reported that officers also will be stepping up enforcement of seat belt laws, particularly at night, when seat belt usage rates are lowest. Speed limits and distracted driving laws will be strictly enforced, as well.