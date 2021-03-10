Mattoon police deal with COVID-19, meth arrest rise in 2020

MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department reported that its calls for service decreased in 2020 as officers had to reduce in-person contact for a time to emergency calls due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under this constraint, the police department reported that its pursuit of arrests in methamphetamine-related cases still helped lead to an increase in the number of felony cases filed by the Coles County State's Attorney's Office last year.
Deputy Chief Sam Gaines, who is set to become chief on April 1 following the retirement of Jason Taylor, said the police department received a total of 26,839 calls for service in 2020. He said that total consists of calls for service incoming to the department from community members as well as officer-initiated calls such as traffic stops and warrant service attempts.
"Our calls for service were down by 5,315 calls in 2020 compared to 2019, which is attributed to COVID," Gaines said. "There were a few months where all police proactive work was stopped in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID throughout the department. We were handling reports by phone, and were only responding to emergency calls."
Gaines said the goal of this effort, including minimizing the amount of time personnel spent together in the police station, was to keep officers healthy so they would be available to respond to emergency situations. He said they wanted to avoid officers having to quarantine for 14 days and be unavailable for patrol, due to a coronavirus exposure.
"Despite the shutdown we did, we still handle a good number of calls for a department our size," Gaines said of a police force that numbers 38 officers. "Methamphetamine seems to still be the driving force behind the majority of our arrest and investigations."
A large percentage of the 816 total arrests that Mattoon officers made last year was directly or indirectly related to meth, Gaines said. For instance, he said officers would make arrests on burglary or theft charges and subsequently find that the motivation behind these crimes was meth addiction.
The Mattoon Police Department's team of four detectives handled a total of 420 criminal investigations last year, Gains said. Investigation reports forwarded on by Mattoon comprised almost half of the 668 felony cases that the state's attorney's office filed in 2020, he said. This total was up from 620 felony case filings in 2019.
Gaines said the police department wants to be proactive in addressing the root causes of crimes, adding that officers would rather help community members than put them in jail. He said this goal includes the Safe Passage program that the department launched in early 2020.
Through the Safe Passage program, police officers help those who have decided to seek treatment for substance abuse get admission and transportation to rehabilitation centers. Gaines said the program has served several community members already and he hopes to see participation numbers increase in 2021.
"What we take pride in is assisting people. Getting people the help they need is what's most satisfying. We ask that if you are suffering from drug addiction, or have any other problems we may be able to assist you with, reach out to us before it becomes too late," Gaines said. "If there are issues we can't help you with, we will certainly place you in contact with someone who can."