Mattoon police deal with COVID-19, meth arrest rise in 2020

Gaines said the goal of this effort, including minimizing the amount of time personnel spent together in the police station, was to keep officers healthy so they would be available to respond to emergency situations. He said they wanted to avoid officers having to quarantine for 14 days and be unavailable for patrol, due to a coronavirus exposure.

"Despite the shutdown we did, we still handle a good number of calls for a department our size," Gaines said of a police force that numbers 38 officers. "Methamphetamine seems to still be the driving force behind the majority of our arrest and investigations."

A large percentage of the 816 total arrests that Mattoon officers made last year was directly or indirectly related to meth, Gaines said. For instance, he said officers would make arrests on burglary or theft charges and subsequently find that the motivation behind these crimes was meth addiction.

The Mattoon Police Department's team of four detectives handled a total of 420 criminal investigations last year, Gains said. Investigation reports forwarded on by Mattoon comprised almost half of the 668 felony cases that the state's attorney's office filed in 2020, he said. This total was up from 620 felony case filings in 2019.