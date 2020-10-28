 Skip to main content
Mattoon Police Department social media post on candidate is removed
Mattoon Police Department social media post on candidate is removed

MATTOON — A Mattoon Police Department Facebook post endorsing a Coles County state's attorney candidate has been removed.

JG-TC media partner WCIA-TV reported that the Facebook post signed by police Chief Jason Taylor said: "Whether the cases are big or small, I have seen State's Attorney Jesse Danley pursue justice for both the victim as well as the defendant." 

Mattoon City Administrator told WCIA the message was taken down because it violated municipal policy. 

Danley, a Republican, faces Democrat and four-time candidate Todd Reardon in the Tuesday election.

Danley was appointed to the position in December 2018 after then-State’s Attorney Brian Bower was appointed to a judge position. Reardon has a Charleston law practice and made bids for the office in 2004, 2008 and 2012.

